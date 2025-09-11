My ‘Pot of Gold’ makes money making, managing easy, by Michael Olatunbosun

The book: “My Pot of Gold: Unlocking Your Personal Treasury (2025, PurpleBloom),” is written by Dr. Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida.

Everywhere across the world, people want money which they would deploy to acquire whatever they think will help their cause.

In fact, money is critical to meeting every human material need. But the conundrum around money is that most people do not know how to make money, manage money, make it stay and increase. These elements have been subjects of human inquiry since mankind became conscious. The reason is simple, they are not really taught in our schools. Thankfully, the book My Pot of Gold is here to unlock the riddles about money and break down the process.

The author, Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida, holds a PhD in personnel psychology, and has over 20 years experience in different sectors including healthcare, manufacturing, education and banking. And she brings her over 20 years experience in the financial sector to help settle the money question. Thus in the book, the author lays out some potent guiding values and principles to making money, and growing it sustainably. According to the author in her introduction to the book, people learn the hard way about money management and wealth creation, but it does not have to be so. The book is written therefore to show that money can be made, managed and multiplied. But “it needs to be taught early at home as soon as a child can read, write and understand numeracy and it also needs to be taught in our schools- primary, secondary, to tertiary level.”

The book is spread through four chapters. And the author begins the book from the basics, explaining what money is. This is what the first chapter details. Chapter two discusses the shape, values of money and pitfalls to avoid while making money. The third chapter is about managing money and the last chapter discusses the how-to of multiplying money.

In this book, Dr. Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida insists that there is no such thing as a money tree, (Pp1,2) therefore, “there must be an exchange of value for money to be made”. This basically informs the idea no one can make money unless they are solving problems and delivering value which people are paying for. She states further that we should inculcate this mindset early enough in the young ones. We should prick their creative mind into thinking solutions and value delivery by asking for instance, “What problem(s) do you want to solve?” instead of what they want to be when they grow up.

In the book, the author takes out time to debunk some of the widely held myths about money. For example, you must have heard it said that money changes people, or the idea that once you have a good job, wealth is guaranteed. Well, the author categorises these statements and more as money myths, and concomitantly guides the reader on the right perspective through which to view money and wealth.

As a perceptive reader, you would wonder what has SHAPE got to do with money? But the second chapter of the book, My Pot of Gold jolts the reader into the influence of shape in determining your process of making money and giving value. The author breaks it down and brings the reader into a journey of introspection, stating that it is an acronym that kicks you into gear, and provokes acceleration into self awareness and discovery. Therefore, to be able to deliver value and make money, your SHAPE analysis is critical. Well, the author is your able guide in this venture of self awareness and discovery. She shows you also, the things to avoid while making money.

Questions arise many times about what happened to some people who were rich yesterday but poor today. The author brings her financial sector experience into play by dealing with the question. And this is dealt with in the book’s third chapter. Here the author avers (p41) that “managing money is a difficult task” – much more difficult than making money. In the third chapter therefore, the author points out why people fail financially, detailing also the concept of money language, financial habits which help to pave the way for goal formulation nuggets.

One may know how to make money but fail at managing and multiplying it. In essence, the author is empathic about this, and she has therefore included a chapter in which she unlocks this vital aspect of wealth creation. This is the focus of the fourth and last chapter of the book, My Pot of Gold. In that chapter Dr Lola states that we must learn the how-to of multiplying money (p57). For her, learning how to multiply money is the most guaranteed way to “unlock one’s treasury and be on the path to financial freedom.” So she offers in this chapter her tested tips on savings and investment, intricately walking the reader through the process.

In the final analysis, My Pot of Gold is a clear, concise and unambiguous guide on the theme of money management and wealth creation. Dr Lola Odeyale Ayo-Fashida has succinctly shown that making money can be simple if one has proper perspective and follows proven professional advice and direction. And she has made it less complicated with this easy to digest, conversational book suitable for both the young and old.

. Olatunbosun, a broadcast journalist, fact-checker and book reviewer at Splash FM 105.5, Ibadan can be reached via 08023517565 (SMS and WhatsApp only) and miketunbosun74@gmail.com.

