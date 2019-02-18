The Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba, has raised the alarm that his life is in danger as the policemen attached to him have been allegedly withdrawn on the orders of the State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

My police aides have been withdrawn, CP not picking my calls – Kogi Deputy Governor

Achuba made the allegation on Sunday at a press briefing.

He equally restated his position that all his other entitlements, including monetary, have been withdrawn by the State Government.

He said the latest, which was the withdrawal of policemen attached to him, was discovered when he returned from his constituency after the botched Presidential and National Assembly elections.

He said: “I was surprised to see that all policemen attached to my house had been withdrawn.

“I then put a call across to the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Busari, who also expressed shock and promised to give the matter an urgent attention.

“After about an hour, I called him again but he refused to pick my call.

“I sent a text message to him and up till now, he has not got back to me.”

Achuba appealed to the acting Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to intervene in the issue.

He said there was also the need for the Federal Government to wade into the developments in Kogi State as Bello was foisting hardship on the people.

He said: “When God gives you the privilege to rule a people, the people should not be taken for granted.

“You don’t have to use force for your policy to scale through if they are popular and people-oriented.”