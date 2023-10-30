My pastor taught me masturbation, pornography, anal sex — Witness

A middle-aged-man, Chigozie Emmanuel, on Monday told an Ikeja High Court in Lagos State how his Pastor, Elijah Emenandy, allegedly introduced pornography, masturbation and anal sex to him in his church office.

Emmanuel testified against Emenandy, who is charged for sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

He was led in evidence by the Lagos State counsel, Olu Azeez.

The alleged survivor told the court that the incident happened when he was 19 years old and the defendant was his pastor.

He said that the defendant had in December 2020 told his mother that he had a vision about the witness, where he would die in February 2021 and requested that his mother should bring him for prayers immediately.

According to Emmanuel, when his mother told him, he did not take it seriously, but Emenandy sent a message again that he should see him immediately.

Narrating how he went to see the pastor, the alleged survivor said: “My mum and I then went to see him in his church during an evening programme.

“Afterwards, when he wanted to see me, he asked if my mum should come along, but I said I could handle it.

“He told me we had met before in a church (name withheld) and that he was my teacher in the church.

“Then I remembered how I knew him.

“He said he had a vision of how I would die in February 2021 and I asked him to give me a solution.

“He said he will pray for me and I should come for counselling every Tuesday.

“He told me other things and that he would be giving me spiritual assignments.

“He asked me questions like if I had ever had sex before or masturbated and if I watched pornography.

“Also asked if I had wet dreams or if I am into fraud.

“I said I have not done those things, but I was about getting into fraud.

“He advised me not to get into fraud and I should change my lifestyle and I did.

“I stopped wearing earrings, my dress code and how I speak.”

The witness said that one of the days thereafter, Emenandy called him to his office and asked him to take off his trousers and that he should touch his manhood until it becomes hard, but he said he could not because he had never done that before.

Emmanuel told the court that in the days afterwards, the defendant would take off his clothes and ask him to do the same and sit on his laps and then make him suck the defendant’s nipples.

He told that court that at first he refused, but the defendant told him that he was releasing powers from his body parts to his to wade off any spirit of death.

The alleged survivor said the defendant started showing him porn videos on his phone to teach him how to masturbate in his church office.

Emmanuel said that Pastor Emenandy asked him to his friend’s house where he did the same and asked him to stand on a Bible and masturbate.

The witness said he could not do what the pastor asked him to do.

He therefore stepped down from the bible and went to the bedside where the defendant laid watching him.

“After trying for sometime, I ejaculated and the defendant looked at my semen and said it was okay,” he noted.

According to the witness, the pastor told him that he should ejaculate more often and then called him to the bed to lay with him and suck his nipples.

Emmanuel further told the court: “He asked me to suck his nipple until he ejaculates and said that was how he had helped other boys and that was how we did that at his friend’s house twice after that day.

“Then we started again at the church.

“He will just go naked and ask me to suck his nipples and masturbate.

“That every time we ejaculate together, life was transferred from his own to mine so that I won’t die.

“I believed him because he was like my spiritual father.

“He then promised to help in my education and everything.

“That I should move to his house after telling my mum, but I did not tell my dad.

“I moved to his room and parlour self-contained apartment somewhere in Mile 2.

“I met a guy, a lady and a little baby in the house.

“The lady and the child slept in the room, while we slept in the parlour.

“At night, he started touching me again and made me suck his nipples while he sucked mine.

“We did this every night.”

The witness further said that the defendant, thereafter, requested to penetrate his anus, but he refused and the next morning the defendant was angry and said he refused him to do the work of God with him last night.

He told the court that days later, because the defendant was persistent, he agreed to anal sex and was seriously bruised afterwards because he bled for two days.

According to Emmanuel, Pastor Emenandy made him masturbate with him twice daily then, while the next assignment was to drink his urine, an act he said he refused at first but later did after much persistence.

The alleged survivor further said that the defendant would ejaculate in his mouth, saying it was power being transferred.

Emmanuel said the defendant also told him to eat his faeces, which he did once and vomited.

He said the problem began when he started watching pornography on his own with the phone the defendant gave to him.

He said the defendant asked him to always watch same sex pornography and not the opposite and he would beat him up whenever he had a wet dream, piercing his manhood, scrotum and his stomach with a syringe.

He informed the court that on one of those days, the defendant used the needle to pierce his veins and black blood started gushing.

Emmanuel said that after torturing him, the defendant would say he should feel the pains he felt, spiritually, when he disobeyed.

The alleged survivor said that at one time, the defendant pierced his body, used St. Michael oil on his eyes and poured grounded pepper on his body.

He said at the point he was bleeding, Emenandy asked him to eat the faeces of a dog, which he did after much force, and then he vomited.

Justice Oyindamola Ogala adjourned the case until December 11 and 14 for continuation of trial.

The defendant, who appeared sick and was reported to have been brought from the hospital, is standing trial on a three-count charge of sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault.

The offences are contrary to Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Emenandy pleaded not guilty on arraignment.