A woman, Blessing Jimoh, has explained why she macheted her aged mother, ljeomo Odo, to death with a cutlass on the instruction of her pastor in Ile-Oluji area in Ondo State.

The mother of four revealed this to Vanguard newspaper when paraded alongside other criminals by the police.

Jimoh was paraded by the Commissioner, Ondo State Police Command, Bolaji Salami, in Akure, the Ondo State capital.

She said she killed her mother when her pastor said she wass a witch.

She said: “lt was my pastor that told me that my mother was behind my insanity and that I should find a solution to my problem.”

Salami said the suspect committed the crime when she and her deceased mother were working at the farm Ile-Iluji area of the state.

The suspect however claimed that she was mentally unstable when she committed the crime.

Jimoh said: “It was like something was pushing me to kill my mother after my pastor told me she was behind my insanity.

“I was not happy with what I did.

“My pastor told me that my mother is a witch that she is the one behind my insanity.

“So after appealing to her and there were no changes, I have to kill her to see if my sanity would be restored.

“I cut off her neck with a cutlass.

“It was my pastor that said my mother was a witch.

“My mother is from Enugu State.

“I really don’t know what came over me.”

Salami said the son of the deceased, Odoh Tochukwu, reported the case of her missing mother at Ile-Oluji Police Station.

Police detectives, according to Salami, swung into action and arrested the duo of Jimoh and Tope Blessing who were suspected to be behind the murder.

He said: “However, Jimoh Blessing, the daughter of the deceased, has confessed that she killed the mother.

“The case is currently with the SCIID for discreet investigation.”

Salami said the suspect would soon be charged to court.

