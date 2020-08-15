In this part of the world, when a lady becomes pregnant before marriage, the society calls her numerous hideous names, regardless of the circumstances surrounding her pregnancy.

In a recent Instagram Live chat with gospel rapper, Bouqui, singer, Aituaje Iruobe, popularly known as Waje, recounts how her church banned her from singing in the choir because she got pregnant.

Waje, mother of a 21-year-old daughter, said she felt she loved the father of her child at the time and thought sex was the only way to express her love for him.

She said: “I got into a relationship in SS3 and the relationship went from ‘puppy love’ to sexual.

“At that time, I felt I loved him and that sex was the only way I could express my love.

“At that time, I saw a fine boy who liked me, though we quarrelled on several occasions.

“I didn’t understand the responsibility that came with making decisions like that.

“I got pregnant and I remembered one afternoon, I was in the bathroom when someone came to my house and told me my pastor wanted to see me.

“I knew that day, there were two things that would happen.

“Either I died or I died.

“Everything in me got drained.

“Anyway, I went to see the pastor.

“He was in a conference room with other pastors and he said to me: ‘If you lie, you will die, because you are standing in front of God, Holy Spirit and me.’

“He asked me: ‘Are you pregnant?’

“And I said: ‘Yes.’

“He was so disappointed.

“He told me he wanted to see me in church every Wednesday and Sunday but I would no longer sing in the choir.

“I wrote the WASSCE while pregnant and nobody knew, not even my mother.

“I told her about my pregnancy after five months.

“After one morning devotion, I told her I had something to tell her.

“I told her I was pregnant and wasn’t planning on aborting it.

“At that point, she already knew who was responsible because he used to come to our house.

“After telling her, she told me to go back to bed.

“However, I knew something in her broke because she didn’t go back to sleep.”