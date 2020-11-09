Lawyer and one of the frontiers of #EndSARS protesters, Modupe Odele, has been given back her passport.

Recall that she was stopped by the Nigerian Immigration Service from travelling outside Nigeria on November 1st.

According to Odele, she was on her way to the Maldives for her birthday when she was stopped at the airport and her passport was seized.

She also said that she was being investigated.

Meanwhile, in a recent update shared on her Twitter handle Mondat afternoon, Odele said she has been handed her passport and told she could travel.

She tweeted, ”Passport now picked up. No issues. I’m told I can travel at any time. Thank you so much everyone for the help and concern.”