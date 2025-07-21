My pact with Osun people unbreakable — Gov. Adeleke

Governor Ademola Adeleke has affirmed that his pact of service with Osun people is unbreakable and sustainable, repeating his vow to deepen the service relationship with the people of the state.

The Governor spoke on Monday at a massive reception by people of Ila Orangun at the flag off of the Ila Orangun township road dualisation project.

He said he is committed to delivering on his five point agenda and other electoral promises, stressing that Ila Orangun and other cities are being positively touched by his administration.

The Governor narrated that his administration has so far completed the reconstruction, rehabilitation and renovation of over 200 kilometers of roads, while several dualization and flyover projects are at various stages of completion.

“The Ilesa dualization project is 78 percent completed; the Ile-Ife flyover project is 75 percent completed; the Oke-Fia flyover is over 95 percent done, while the LAMECO flyover is about 55 percent executed.

“I am equally glad to inform this august gathering that the 1.5 kilometers across all the Local Government Areas of the State are almost completed in its entirety. The Oke Gada bridge is 100 percent completed.

“For the records, we have completed the construction of about 2km length of Oba Jinsin/Ita Obajoko road, Ogunlade Junction – Kamila Junction road and Ajagunla Street. Also, 1.8km length of the rehabilitation/ construction of Aregun Junction – Ogunlolu road has also been completed in Ila”, the Governor noted.

Hosted by Orangun of Ila Orangun, His Royal Majesty, Oba Abdulwahab Oyedotun; the Orangun of Oke Ila, Oba Adedokun Abolarin; the Akesin of Ora, the Asaoni of Ora and other Royal Fathers across Igbominaland, the Governor said his government is determined, and “we are pushing ahead with the mega projects, adding “I assure the public that our administration will not leave any project uncompleted.

“My dear people of the state, while the first phase of the infrastructure projects is being successfully executed, today we are announcing the take-off of the dualisation of the 1st phase of 3.5km length of Ila Township Road, and this project will be delivered in 10 months by the grace of God.

“As part of my government efforts to open up Osun state through road infrastructure, I have also approved the rehabilitation of Ila-Ora- Oke Ila road.

“The rehabilitation job has reached Oke Ila junction, and I want to assure the Orangun of Oke-Ila, the Akesin of Ora; the Asaoni of Ora and my people in Ora that the job will continue shortly”, the state governor declared.

The Orangun of Ila Orangun in his royal welcome address appreciated the performance of the governor since he assumed office, citing several completed and ongoing projects and programmes across the state.

Both the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Rev Bunmi Jenyo and Hon. Ayo Awolowo, and the Member of House of Representatives representing Ila/Ifedayo/Boluwaduro federal constituency, Hon. Clement Akanni who coordinated the massive reception, expressed appreciation of Ila people to the Governor for projects already completed and the dualisation of the Ila township road he just flagged off.

The Governor was accompanied by the Deputy Governor, Prince Kola Adewusi, House Speaker, Rt. Hon Adewale Egbedun, chairman, Commissioners’ Forum, Hon Ganiyu Olaoluwa and several commissioners and special advisers.

