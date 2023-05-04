My murder trial shouldn’t scuttle my ambition to be House of Reps Speaker – Doguwa

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Doguwa, has said that his ongoing trial for murder was not enough reason to stop his ambition to emerge the Speaker in the 10th National Assembly.

So also did he say that his ability to manage four wives and 28 children was an indication he could oversee the House.

The Eagle Online recalls that Doguwa was arrested at the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano on February 28, 2023, while boarding a flight to Abuja for allegedly leading thugs who attacked and set on fire the office of the New Nigeria People’s Party at Tudun Wada area of Kano, with two persons burnt to death in the incident/

He was accused of shooting to death and injuring others during the raid on the NNPP office.

But speaking on Wednesday in Abuja when he formally declared his ambition to become the Speaker of the 10th National Assembly, Doguwa said: “I want to state clearly at this point that I believe in the the legal principle of presumption of innocence until one is proven guilty.

“Conversely, it does not stop me whatsoever to vie for a position I know that I eminently qualify for.

“I want my colleagues and Nigerians to join me in prayers so that, by God’s grace, we will get to know the truth of the matter.

“At one point, I was distressed knowing that a guilty man who was charged with a case like this would not have gone for a supplementary election and won the way and manner I did.”

ON allegation that he lacks the temperament to be Speaker of the House of Representatives, Doguwa said: “Even as Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, I did not exhibit any high temperament.

“For those who refer to me as a high-level temperamental person, they have misconceived Ado Doguwa, the man who has four wives and 28 children.

“I have never had a divorce.

“That shows I have what it takes to excel as the next Speaker.

“I will be a carpet for Nigerians to march or walk on.

“As a politician, I want to believe that every man is a political animal.

“And he could be subjected to one disposition or the other.

“The issue of temperament is about perception.

“What someone may perceive as high temperament, another will perceive otherwise.

“But for someone like me, who has been in the parliament right from July 4, 1992 to date, I have successfully secured the mandate of my people.

“But for time, I would have brought to you my seven different rates of return certificate to show to you my track record.”

Giving further insights into why he deserved to be Speaker, Doguwa, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, said he has paid his dues and deserves to be rewarded.

He said: “I have paid my dues.

“It is time to reward my stewardship to both the parliament and the nation.

“I stand out as the oldest serving member from the North West in the House and with the support of my colleagues, I am the leader of the North West and the leader of the APC caucus in the House.”

He promised to be the Speaker that would see through the implementation of the “Renewed Hope 2023-Action Plan for a Better Nigeria” of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking on his mission, he said he would strengthen the role of the parliament toward effective representation, while restoring the public confidence in governance.

He said he would do this by way of facilitating, coordinating, monitoring and evaluating strategies for public involvement in governance and government business.

Doguwa said he would ensure that the House conducted its business in a transparent and accountable manner, where every member would be held responsible and accountable by the people he represented.

He said: “If elected Speaker, we will ensure cohesion and harmonious working relationships amongst the three arms of government.

“I am uniquely positioned to unite and stabilise the House, while creating an avenue for all actors to play vital and critical roles to stabilise the polity.

“I am determined to work according to the principle of checks and balances amongst all sectors, to ensure that the House conducts its business for the people and by the people’s representatives.”