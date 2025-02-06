My mechanic removed vehicle parts worth N1.5m from my car, woman tells court

A housewife, Alex Gift, told a Magistrates’ Court in Kubwa, Abuja that a 30-year-old mechanic, Matthew Sunday removed important vehicle parts from her car worth N1.5 million and blocked her number.

Gift, the complainant, made this known while being led in evidence by Prosecution Counsel, John Okpa.

The police charged Sunday, who lives in Dutse Alhaji, Abuja with criminal breach of trust and mischief.

The complainant said that while driving, she heard an unusual sound coming from her vehicle and decided to take it to the defendant’s workshop for repairs.

“The defendant told me that he could fix the problem. I asked him whether I should remove my car battery because I was leaving it with him.

”He assured me that the area where the workshop was located was safe.

”He charged me N55,000. Two days later he said the money was not enough and that he needed N90,000 but I gave him N85,000.

“He promised to bring the car to me but did not.Two months later, he informed me that his workshop was broken into and that my car engine was stolen.

She further said she towed the car to another mechanic and discovered that the car alternator, kick starter, belt tensioner, compressor and car engine all valued N1,540,000 were removed.

She added that she reported the matter to the Dutse Alhaji police station and the defendant told the police he was going to pay N650,000 to replace the missing parts of the car.

The Magistrate, Nneaka Lesley, adjourned the matter until April 9 for continuation of hearing.

