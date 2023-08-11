A businessman, Lawal Huwai, has asked a Customary Court in jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve his marriage with wife, Promise, on grounds that the union was built on deception and falsehood.
Testifying before the court Friday, Huwai said:”I discovered four days after our marriage that our marriage was built on lies.
“I caught her cheating online with a man. She told him that she was single “.
Narrating his ordeal, he alleged that Promise had a miscarriage and when he asked her what happened, she said even if she had delivered the baby, the baby would have died.
ALSO READ:
- My marriage was built on deception, falsehood- Businessman tells court
- Lagos Fire Service rescues two victims of boat mishap
- Glo-sponsored African Voices Changemakers highlights music acts
- Focus on service delivery, Fayemi advises new Ekiti Commissioners
- ICPC hosts Policy Dialogue on corruption, social norms, behavioural change
“I asked her what she meant by that but she didn’t give me any tangible explanation.”
Huwai, who pleaded with the court to grant his application for divorce, said ” I am not sure she wants to make a home.”
According to him, the respondent also lied to him about her age.
Promise, who was not in court, sent in a letter stating reasons for her absence.
The Judge, Thelma Baba, adjourned the matter until August 17 for hearing.