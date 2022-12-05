My life under threat for exposing irregularities in Adeleke’s certificates — PDP chieftain

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun State, Akin Adeyi, has praised the alarm that is life is under threat for exposing alleged irregularities in the educational certificates of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.

The former officer of the Department of State Services raised the alarm in a petition he sent to the police authorities.

The petition, addressed to the the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone XI by Adeyi, titled: “Re: Threat to my life – Save my soul,” and copied to the DSS, said: “I am compelled to write for the second time in this year to seek for the protection of the Osun State police command and the DSS over several sponsored assaults and threat to my life by some privileged people in the state.

“It is a fact that I exercised my right as a member of the People’s Democratic Party early 2021 when I approached the PDP Governorship Aspirants Screening Appeal Committee with a petition against the academic qualifications and records of Senator Ademola Adeleke.

“The panel agreed that the credentials contained lots of damaging errors and fraudulent claims.The panel thanked and appreciated me and thereafter directed that the Osun PDP and the aspirant’s handlers work on the documents before its final submission to INEC.

“Arising from this, my life has been frequently threatened such that I had to formally complain to the police authority and the DSS also the Osun and Nigeria public.

“Since then, the threats and attacks have continue unabated. But, i decided to keep my cool, till this moment, the credentials of the Governor still remain a subject of litigation but I have since said what needed to be said and moved on.

“My business place was demolished with bulldozer on Saturday. Before it’s illegal and criminal demolition by Governor Ademola Adeleke’s agents, my business resort spread over four plots of land and its worth was in the several million of Naira.

“My life is their target and I hereby appeal that the police and DSS look into the matter and save my life and those of my family members.”





