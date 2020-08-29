The immediate past state Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps in Lagos, Hyginus Omeje, said his job in the state was turbulent, but God’s grace saw him through.

Omeje spoke on Friday at the send-off party organised for him by the FRSC, Lagos Sector Command at Ojodu-Berger, Lagos.

He was recently promoted from the rank of Corps Commander to Assistant Corps Marshal and deployed to FRSC Headquarters, Abuja as Head of Federal Operations.

The FRSC chief said despite the turbulence in his job in Lagos, he was able to navigate successfully due to the support he received from different quarters in the State.

He thanked the Lagos State Government, heads of various agencies in the state Ministry of Transport and all FRSC officers and men, saying without their cooperation, his success story would not have come.

Omeje expressed delight that under his leadership between 2014 and 2020, the Lagos Sector Command came first consecutively in the FRSC Annual Assessment.

He said he had been consistent with the ideals of the corps.

Earlier, his successor at the Lagos State Sector Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide, said he was favoured to have Omeje as his predecessor.

Ogungbemide said the party organised to send him off would have been more elaborate, but for the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said: “You have done well.

“You are far bigger than this party.”

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and stakeholders in transportation sector also commended Omeje at the event, saying he left indelible marks.

In his goodwill message, Odumosu said he was proud of Omeje.

He said under the FRSC boss’ leadership, the corps worked with the Police as one in the business of protecting lives and properties in the state.

The CP said: “We have been together for a very long time.

“I am proud of you as we have mutual respect and love for each other.

“FRSC and Police have the same responsibility of protecting lives and property.

“We are both children of the same father.

“We are one and member of the same family.”

The Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde, in his remarks noted that Omeje had done very well for the state with his passion for safety on the road.

Oladeinde said the FRSC boss resolved a whole lot of issues in the transport sector.

The Commissioner, who was represented by Gbolahan Toriola, Director, Transport Operations in the ministry, said Omeje brought all enforcement agencies to work together for the good of the state.

Olajide Oduyoye, the General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, said: “It is always good to celebrate with someone you hold dear.

“Omeje is a brother.

“We have the same concern for safety.

“You are a very good man.”

In her goodwill, Lape Kilanko, the General Manager, Motor Vehicle Administration Agency, said: “I can boldly say that ACM Omeje is straight-forward, frank and firm with great passion for the ideals of road safety.

“His attributes will take him to places.

“I am going to miss you Omeje.”

Speaking on behalf of all FRSC Unit Commanders in Lagos, Olawale Kareem, described Omeje as a leader consumed by the passion to get the work done no matter the obstacles.

The FRSC Zonal Commanding Officer in Charge of Ogun and Lagos State, Imoh Etuh, described Omeje as a goal-getter, dutiful, hardworking and painstaking.

Etuk said: “You are also frank and firm officer.

“You have shown the stuff you are made of.

“You have made the job of your successor, Olusegun Ogungbemide, to be palatable.

“You have mended fences among various stakeholders.

“I am happy that the one taking over from you is also sharp-witted.

“It is my prayer that you move from grace to grace.”

Etuk advised all officers to work with the new sector commander without any division of loyalty in order to achieve the FRSC’s strategic goals.”