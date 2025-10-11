My knowledge of Amupitan from primary school to university, by Kenway Davidson

Joash (Josiah Amupitan) is my (Kenway DAVIDSON, FCA) childhood friend from the same home town and we remain bosom friends till date.

We attended the same primary school and were in the same class all through @ LEA 2, Aiyetoro Gbede (there was an LEA 1 school in another location in our town) commencing in 1973.

Let me quickly chip in that our late fathers were both teachers turned to headmasters, but his father subsequently switched to Judiciary and became a local judge. His mum was also a teacher then, both of blessed memories and my father too.

Joash, an exceptionally brilliant pupil like me (with all modesty) left for St Barnabas Secondary, Kabba Town from Primary 5 in 1977, but my own dad maintained that I must complete my Primary 6 despite the fact that I brilliantly passed my common entrance then. Thus, I concluded my Primary 6 in 1978 before proceeding to GSS, Ilorin.

In other words, Joash entered secondary school @ age 10. So is this a big deal for a brilliant soul and whose parents were educationists who were highly revered in those days”

He subsequently gained admission into School of Basic Studies, of then Kwara State College of Technology, Ilorin in 1982 for his A Levels (Studying for GCE and IJMB), which he completed in 1984. However, I was equally @ Kwara Tech (as it was called then) but a year after him from 1983 to 1985.

Note that the one year advantage he gained over me for his movement from Primary 5 to secondary then subsisted till we both graduated.

Meanwhile, in 1984, Prof. Amupitan was admitted to Unijos (University of Jos) to study law and graduated in 1987 (@ 20 years of age), while I was admitted into ABU Zaria in 1985 to study Accounting, finishing in 1988.

At his graduation in 1987, Joash carted away all the prizes in his Faculty. To the glory of God, I also won prizes during my graduation in 1988.

Let me also give vital information. His immediate younger sister, Toyin Ayeni (nee Amupitan), was my classmate all through Kwara Tech to ABU Accounting class where we both graduated in 1988. She was very young then, aged 19 years. Toyin was, to my best of knowledge, the youngest in our set then. She recently retired as Director of Finance, ICPC.

The foregoing is much I sincerely know about Joash’s education sojourn from primary school to university.

The rest, as they say, is history.

. Davidson is the immediate past Director of Audit, University of Ibadan.