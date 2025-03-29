‘My knight in shining armour’,  First Lady celebrates President Tinubu at 73

The First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated her husband, President Bola Tinubu, as he turns 73 years old, describing him as “my knight in shining armor”.
The first lady in a personal message felicitating her husband on Saturday, expressed gratitude to God for His faithfulness in the life of the president over the years.
“I rejoice and thank God Almighty for His faithfulness in your life over the years.
“I celebrate your courage, strength, and resilience that have all contributed to who we both are today.
“May you live long, in divine health, joy, peace, and prosperity.
“Happy Birthday Mr President, My Knight in Shining Armor,” the first lady said.