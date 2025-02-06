My kids don’t live in Nigeria anymore because of bullying in boarding schools – Bovi

Popular Nigerian comedian and actor, Bovi has revealed that he has moved his family to the United Kingdom, citing concerns over bullying in Nigerian schools.

Bovi, while speaking on the Uncolored podcast, which gained traction on Wednesday, explained that his children now live in the UK because he believes the Nigerian educational system tolerates bullying.

He disclosed that while his first son initially moved abroad for boarding school in 2021, the entire family later followed.

“My kids don’t live in the country (Nigeria) anymore. They have been in the UK for two years now. It started by accident; my first son has been there since 2021 in a boarding house,” he said.

Reflecting on his own experience in a Nigerian boarding school, Bovi said it taught him resilience and street-smart skills.

However, the 45-year-old said he didn’t want his children to experience the same system due to what he described as a deeply ingrained culture of bullying.

“I went to boarding school in Nigeria and it made me street-smart. So I decided that my kid needs to go to boarding but not in Nigeria because the educational system has accepted bullying by empowering students to bully their fellow students in the name of senior students disciplining their juniors,” he said.

Beyond education, Bovi addressed the broader issue of mass migration, attributing it to Nigeria’s lack of an enabling environment.

He pointed to the medical sector as an example, noting that many doctors are leaving due to poor working conditions.

He emphasised that migration is not solely about financial opportunities but also about dignity and infrastructure.

Comparing Nigeria’s work environment with that of the West, he explained that doctors abroad have access to better resources and a more supportive system.

He said, “The saving grace of the country is that we’ve not gone into war or food shortage. We’ve also not had natural disasters.

“So we can lose 500 doctors in one year, but there are about 200 new doctors coming on board. It’s like using balm aid on a big wound. That’s why it has not blown up in our faces.

“If the government wants to stem the tide, they should check what the West is doing. Why are doctors comfortable going to work in other countries? It’s not just the money.

“If you are passionate about something but when you get to work there’s light and an enabling encouragement, you don’t get to fight to go to work or go back home.

“It may not be perfect but at least that decency is not lost. Patients have died in Nigeria because of lack of blood or power failure during operation.

“If you are a medical doctor, would you like to work under that kind of condition? The answer is no.”

Post Views: 12