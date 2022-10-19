My kidnappers gave me N2,000 transport fare from N6m ransom, witness tells court

A Prosecution Witness (PW), Hajiya Fatima Ibrahim, told a High Court in Zaria that her kidnappers gave her N2,000 as transportation fare after collecting N6million.

The police charged Dalhatu Shehu, Lawal Aliyu-Bullet, Nuhu Ismaila and Nura Usman with criminal conspiracy, armed robbery, illegal possession of firearm and kidnapping.

The offence, the police said, contravenes the provisions of sections 59 (1), 246 (a-b) of the Penal Code and section 6 (b) of the Fire Arms Special Provision Act.

Ibrahim was testifying as PW two at the resumed hearing of the case at Kaduna State High Court 1, Dogarawa Zaria.

‘On Jan. 2, 2021 in the night, I heard some strange noises in the house. As I woke up and switched on the lights, I saw the four defendants with a gun and machetes.

”They wanted to know where my husband was. I told them he was away.

”They kidnapped me and took me to Galadimawa Forest in Giwa Local Government, Kaduna state after they had taken away money, children’s clothes and other valuables from the house.

”They called my husband and negotiated a ransom of N6million to be paid in two installments.

“The money was paid in my presence and the fourth defendant (Usman) gave me N2,000 out of the money as transportation fare,” she told the court.

She said the defendants directed her on where to board a vehicle that would take her home and assured her that nothing would happen to her and others.

Under cross-examination by Defence Counsel, A. Y. Musa , Ibrahim was asked to mention the name of the person who brought the money to the suspects.

”I do not know his name but I know him because he works with my husband,” she said.

The prosecution counsel, Jummai Dan’azumi applied that the witness be discharged.

Justice Kabir Dabo discharged the witness and adjourned the matter until Nov. 15 for continuation of hearing.

Earlier, Jafaru Ibrahim, the Court Registrar read a letter from the Nigeria Correctional Service, Zaria intimating the court that the second defendant Aliyu-Bullet had died.

He said the letter was attached with a death certificate from the Gambo Sawaba General Hospital, Zaria.

The judge, Justice Dabo struck out the charge against the deceased suspect.