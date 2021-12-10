Popular Kayamata seller, Jaruma, has hit back at billionaire lawyer, Ned Nwoko, for saying that her product does not work on him.

kayanmata is a herb or potion that acts as sex or love enhancer and aphrodisiac, which Jaruma says is working on Nwoko.

Nwoko had in a statement taken a hit at Jaruma for claiming that her local potion worked to end his marriage to his foreign wife, Laila.

He said Laila didn’t use Jaruma’s products on him and Jaruma couldn’t keep her marriage with her products.

He added that Jaruma’s husband left her two years ago.

Responding, Jaruma subtly age-shamed Nwoko.

“A whole 74-year-old daddy,” Jaruma said in a video she shared on her Instagram.

Jaruma also insisted that her product is working on Ned Nwoko.

“As for Jaruma who claimed that her kayanmata is working on Ned Nwoko and that was why his wife Laila left, such speculation is baseless and laughable. Jaruma married a younger man,” the businessman had said.

“How come the marriage that produced a child ended barely after one year? How come Kayanmata didn’t work.”

Jaruma, in response, shared a 17-minute video where she faulted Nwoko’s handling of his marital problems.

The sex therapist also alleged that her love products were working on the politician who she claimed had put out his statement due to “pressure” from Regina Daniels, Nwoko’s 21-year-old wife.

“Every single thing you’ve said about your Moroccan wife Laila is just to tarnish her image. You said she’s playing the victim when she’s the aggressor. Laila has never said anything nasty about you,” the sex therapist said.

Jaruma added: “All the things you’ve written about her, your children are going to grow up to see. You said I sell Kayamata yet couldn’t hold my own man. A whole you, a 74-year-old that we respect? How can you say this?

“If I talk back, they say I don’t have home training.

“You said you never used Kayamata and that my man left me two years ago.

“You don’t see him post things accusing me of cheating. You don’t see me saying nasty things about him.

“You’re 74. You’re supposed to be giving us an example to follow.

“Don’t talk about your spouse in this manner.

“Really, if kayamata is not working on you, how can a 21-year-old girl control you and your whole PR team to type that five-page statement on your page? It’s working on you. You cannot say it’s not working.

“You like being in the news. You married Regina Daniels, despite being a senator and a billionaire prince, because you wanted fame. You talked about me again, after doing that three weeks ago, because you wanted the buzz.”