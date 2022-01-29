My journey as a single mother — Iyabo

Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has shared the story of her journey through single motherhood.

The popular actress took to her social media page to recount how she made it through with her two kids: Festus and Priscilla.

With a photographs of part of the journey attached, Ojo, who got married in 2002 and divorced a couple of years later, said: “This year I began my journey as a single mum with no direction.

“I was afraid, sometimes depressed, confused, I always had a lot of anxiety.

“I felt like a failure, a loser, I felt I wasn’t good enough, I felt little, I didn’t really know how to fit in or even start.

“How was I even going to pull through,?

“I never thought of me making it in life, I just wanted my kids to be fine, that was my ultimate goal.

“All I knew to do was to love my kids immensely and give them all of me and that inspired me to keep moving.

“Today I look back and all I want to say is thank you Lord. It’s never to late to start all over again…… it will be tough but you will be fine.

“There is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

