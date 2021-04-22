Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, has described her husband as an ‘encyclopedia of positive activism’.

Okei-Odumakin stated this on Thursday at the Service of Songs and Tributes for the late activist, at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Odumakin, 54, died on April 2 in Lagos.

The widow, President, Women Arise for change and Initiative, said that the deceased was a great unifier for a restructured Nigeria

Okei-Odumakin said: “It is extremely difficult for me to talk about my comrade in the past having known him for over three decades and being together for 24 years.

“Here lies a man who has taken a part of me and me keeping a part of him and promising him it will never grow old.

“Comrade was ever selfless, he kept on till he died. I refer to him as an encyclopedia of positive activism, he was a great unifier for a restructured Nigeria.

“He always displayed an uncommon courage for the barricades, deeply committed, a dotting husband, he allowed our daughter to be taken because of the commitment he had for the struggle,” she said

Okei-Odumakin said that all the encomiums poured on her late husband would act as tonic to do more for her.

According to her, the tributes will always remain as soothing balm to her when she feels tired and low in spirit.

“All said today will embolden me to do more, his ideals and legacies will remain forever.

“All that he lived for will remain on the sands of time.

“Yinka, you are not dead but alive, you will continue to live in the subconsciousness of the people. Yinka Odumakin my comrade lives forever,” the widow said.

In his sermon, Pastor Ituah Ighodalo, the Senior Pastor of Trinity House Church, stressed the need for people to visit certain places in life to spur them to understand some realities of life and death.

According to him, people should visit the hospital at all times to appreciate the gift of good health, prison to appreciate the gift of freedom.

Ighodalo also urged people to visit the mortuary often to appreciate life.

According to him, mortuary is an equaliser of all, irrespective of status or age.

“Also, you must visit the graveyard, this will make one realise that we brought nothing to this world and surely we shall take nothing out,” he said.

Ighodalo advised all to strive to do good and live with death in view, saying either rich or poor, all would be left behind at death like the late Odumakin.

The cleric urged politicians to always remember the masses, while expressing hope that Nigeria will be better.

“Nigeria is worth dying for and that is what Yinka Odumakin has done. He died in the struggle for Nigeria to become better,” he said.

Ighodalo took time to pray for the widow and the nation.

NAN reports that the event was graced by a host of civil society and ethnic groups, political stalwarts, lawmakers and many friends and acquaintances of late Odumakin.

Among the dignitaries included Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, former governors Peter Obi of Anambra, Ibikunle Amosun of Ogun and Olusegun Mimiko of Ondo.

Others were Speaker House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Sen. Basir Ajibola and some Afenifere leaders.