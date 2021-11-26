My husband was a warrior, change agent – Late Tony Uranta’s wife

Baarong Tony-Uranta, wife of the late prominent human rights activist, Tony Uranta, has described her husband as a warrior and change agent.

Baarong stated this on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria at their residence in Lagos State.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Uranta, 67, died on Wednesday at the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital.

The widow said that her husband fought for a great cause to the very end.

Baarong said: “My husband was a man who did not live for himself but for everyone.

“He lived for the downtrodden and the underdogs.

“He was a voice to those who never had one and those who could not fight for themselves.”

The widow added that her husband was always imagining a restructured Nigeria even on his sick bed.

Baarong said: “He was always imagining how to advance the cause of one Nigeria.

“He was always thinking of developments in Niger Delta, Western Nigeria, the Middle Belt, South South and the Northern Nigeria.”

The widow said that her husband was a change agent who lived for everyone until his death, adding that she would miss his calling her: “Honeybee.”

She encouraged Nigerians to continue the fight and struggle for one Nigeria.

“My husband has dropped the baton and l urge others to continue where he stopped and we must reach the finish line,” Baarong said.

Also, Amy-Adonai Tony-Uranta, daughter of the deceased, expressed sadness at the passing of her father.

She described the late human rights activist as a lion who never spared the rod.

Any-Adonai said: “He was a strict father, a lion to be precise.

“A disciplinarian, but also a gentle person.

“He would be greatly missed by all.”

NAN reports that Uranta, a Niger Delta chieftain, was a member of the Federal Government’s Technical Committee on Niger Delta; Executive Secretary, Pan-Niger Delta Forum; Executive Secretary, United Niger Delta Energy Development Security Strategy; and Executive Secretary of the Nigeria National Summit Group among others.