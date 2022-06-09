My husband subjects me to dehumanising treatment, woman tells court

A mother of four, Zainab Buhari, on Thursday dragged her husband to Babangida Ibrahim before a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna for subjecting her to dehumanizing treatment.

Buhari told the court that her husband also frequently beats her and leaves her and their children with no food.

“He grabs my neck to suffocate me, squeezes my breast hard, and demands sex.

“I take care of my children’s school fees, feeding, clothing, and other needs.

”Whenever I run to my parents, he begs me to return to my matrimonial home”, she said.

On his part, the defendant denied all the allegations, saying they were untrue.

The judge Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta, ordered Buhari to present her witnesses in court.

He adjourned the matter until June 23 for hearing.