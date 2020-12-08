A businesswoman, Mutiyat Asimiyu, on Tuesday petitioned a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve her seven-year-old relationship to her estranged husband, Gani Asimiyu because he often hid foodstuff from her.

Mutiyat, a resident of Felele area of Ibadan made the revelation in her testimony before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, that her husband’s action had caused her starvation and embarrassment.

She also recounted that Ganiu was a serial nag and troublemaker.

“Ganiu had always shown in deeds and action that he did not want to see me because he tormented my life by exposing me to miserable conditions.

“Each time he brings foodstuff into the house, he hides them in the roof, knowing well that I cannot climb to bring them down.

“Aside from starving the child and I, Ganiu throws my property out of his apartment anytime he feels irritated.

“In fact, he does not believe in me in spite of my parents’ plea to him to treat me with dignity,” Mutiyat said.

Ganiu consented to the suit, but refused to comment on most of the allegations levelled against him, but raised new issues.

Ganiu, a commercial driver and a resident of Foko area in Ibadan contended that his in-laws brought about the collapse of his matrimony because they usually rained curses on him.

He said that they personally came to his apartment to pack their daughter’s belongings.

“My lord, I want this marriage to be dissolved because Mutiyat embarrasses me by going around town with the child begging for alms,” Ganiu said.

Odunade consequently pronounced the marriage dissolved in the interest of peace.

He awarded custody of the only child produced by the union to the petitioner and ordered the respondent to pay N4,000 as the child’s monthly upkeep in addition to being responsible for his education and other basic needs.