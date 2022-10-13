My husband pronounced divorce to me three times, seized my belongings, wife tells court

A housewife, Hauwau Muhammad, on Thursday told an Upper Area Court in Mararaba, Nasarawa State, that her husband, Abdulrahman Abdul pronounced divorce to her three times and refused to allow her take her belongings.

Muhammad married Abdulrahman sometime in December 2021 in accordance with Islamic Laws.

”He pronounced divorce on three different occasions. After the verbal divorce, I went back to pack all my belongings from my matrimonial home, but to my surprise, my husband denied me access and put a padlock on the door.

“He seized my bed set, mattress, set of bedsheets, set of curtains, kitchen items, all worth N70,000.

“All efforts to get all my belongings failed because my husband vowed not to release my belongings to me,” she told the court.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage, to direct the respondent to release her properties to her, to order an injunction restraining him from intimidating further and a compensation.

Abdul who is a businessman denied the allegations.

The judge, Mallam Mohammed Jibril, adjourned the case until Oct. 27 for hearing and consideration of settlement.