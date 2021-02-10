A housewife, Martha Ojo, on Wednesday prayed a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja to dissolve her 12-year-old marriage to her husband, Moses, because he was HIV positive.

Ojo made the allegations in her response to a divorce petition filed by her husband.

She said: “My husband became ill when our last child was about six months old.

“I took him to the hospital for treatment.

“His health kept on deteriorating.

“The doctor took our blood samples and it revealed that my husband tested positive for HIV.

“I tested negative.

“My husband disappears every time.

“He does only sleeps with me once in every two years,” ske said.

Moses, who was also present in court, denied all his wife said about his health.

He said: “I am not HIV positive.

“My wife and her brother are planning to tarnish my image.

“They cooked up this story.”

After listening to both sides, the presiding judge, Jemilu Jega, adjourned the matter until March 9 for judgment.