A foodstuff merchant, Sadia Hassan, on Wednesday prayed a Customary Court sitting in Mapo in Ibadan to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage to estranged husband, Jelili on grounds that he was an unrepentant womaniser and an adulterer.

Testifying, Hassan a mother of one, accused her husband of sleeping with her best friend.

”My husband nearly sent me to an early grave.

”My lord, I am not a troublesome wife as Jelili claims. His problem with me is because I got to know about his unfaithfulness to me.

“I was reliably informed that he was having an extra-marital affair with a close friend and I traced both of them to their meeting point.

“I confronted my friend and she apologised to me promising to stop seeing Jelili.

“Jelili grabbed me by the neck and nearly killed me. On another occasion, he dragged me by the hair on the bare floor around the room for going to visit my niece who was ill,” she said.

Earlier, Jelili alleged that his wife was too jealous, describing her as a troublemaker.

“My lord, she cannot produce any evidence to prove that I have been unfaithful. Her accusations caused an innocent woman to leave her matrimonial home.

Chief Ademola Odunade, the President of the court, consequently dissolved the union in the interest of peace.

He granted custody of the child to Hassan and ordered Jelili to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.