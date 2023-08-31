My husband has not slept with me for two years, woman tells court

A 25-year-old house wife, Ruqayya Mukhtar on Thursday told a Shari’a court sitting at Rigasa, Kaduna that her husband had not slept with her for two years.

The complainant who prayed court to dissolve her marriage to one Naziru Hamza also complained that her husband assaulted and insulted her.

On his defence, the defendant denied all allegations saying he tried his best to satisfy his wife sexually.

“Since I go out to seek for daily bread, I sometimes come home late and tired but my wife doesn’t understand, she always demands intimacy.

Also Read:

“I oblige many times and sometimes beg her to be patient till the next morning and I don’t beat her,” he said.

The Judge Malam Anass Khalifa asked the complainant if she had witnesses and she said yes.

He adjourned the matter until Sept. 5 for the complainant to present her witnesses.