My husband has not been functioning as a man, divorce-seeking woman tells court

A housewife, Sa’adatu Ayuba, has urged a Dei-Dei Grade I Area Court, to dissolve her 27-year-old marriage to her husband, Jalija for alleged impotence.

The petitioner got married to Jalija in accordance with Islamic law in 1997 and was blessed with five children ages 25, 22, 14, nine and seven.

“I got married since I was 16 years old, I have never been with any other man before my marriage.

“Since two years ago, I have been having misunderstandings with him because he got a girlfriend outside our marriage.

”He has not been functioning as a man, I am tired of the situation and his attitude and want a divorce in the interest of justice, ” she said.

In his response, Jalija said the petitioner’s allegation was false saying he had no girlfriend.

”I married another wife and I am performing perfectly as a man, the lady I married has one child for me, we got married in her village,” he said.

He added that he had been playing his husband’s role to the petitioner as a real man.

The petitioner however, faulted her husband’s claim saying that the woman in question was his girlfriend.

She said that she was not aware that her husband got married to the woman.’

The judge, Malam Saminu Suleiman gave the couple one week to settle the matter amicably and adjourned the matter until January 17 for feedback.