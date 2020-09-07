A nurse, Shukurat Adewumi, on Monday sought the dissolution of her 17-year-old marriage to husband, Adewale, in a Customary Court sitting at Mapo in Ibadan, Oyo State, on grounds that he forced her to have 15 abortions, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

Shukurat, a mother of three, made the claim in her counter argument before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President.

She said: “He forced me to have abortion 15 times, putting my life at risk.

“He denied paternity of my three children. Some years ago when he left me to live with his concubine, Adewale returned home sick and I took care of him.

“For the past two years, he declined paternity of our last child and recently came home to steal the only gas cooker we have.

“Adewale smashed the cylinder on my forehead because I tried to prevent him from taking it away.

“I fainted and was hospitalized, his parents and relatives are all aware of his evil against me.

“Adewale has married two wives elsewhere.”

In his earlier account, Adewale, a factory worker, said he filed the suit because of his wife’s constant threat on his life.

He said: “I never knew she was a hooligan and street fighter when I got married to her. She has caused me so much embarrassment and I can no longer withstand it.

“I want custody of my children if she remarries.”

Delivering judgment, Odunade, who was represented by Alhaji Suleiman Apanpa, dissolved the marriage in the interest of peace.

He awarded custody of the three children to the respondent and ordered the petitioner to pay N15,000 as their monthly feeding allowance.

He also directed Adewale to be responsible for their education and other welfare.