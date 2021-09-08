My husband an unrepentant adulterer, slept with my sister, divorce-seeking woman tells court

A 57- year-old trader, Mrs Chima Udemi, told an Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Wednesday that husband, Tobechukwu, was an unrepentant adulterer who has slept with her sister.

Udemi was responding to a suit filed by Tobechukwu, who had accused her of Infidelity.

“Tobechukwu is a serial womanizer; he sleeps with my younger sister and my friends.

“He once abandoned me and our seven children and relocated to his mistress’ house.

“He is an irresponsible husband and father. I struggled, doing unpleasant jobs to feed my children.

“He lives with me in the house I single-handedly built, eats my food, drinks my water and still frustrates my life.

“If my husband insists on divorcing me, he should be ready to move out of my house,” she said.

The mother of seven urged the court to grant her husband’s request for the dissolution of their marriage.

“When I die, he should not come for my burial. And I can assure you that when he dies, I will never attend his burial,” she said.

The petitioner, Tobechukwu, prayed the court to dissolve his 33-year-old marriage accusing wife of infidelity.

“My wife is having an affair with a man from her village. She also abandoned me and the children for 10 years.

“She deserted her matrimonial home to unknown destination for 10 years, she just returned in 2020,” he said.

After listening to both parties, the President of the Court, Mr Adeniyi Koledoye, directed the estranged couple to maintain peace.

Koledoye adjourned the case until September 21 for further hearing.