My house is only open to those with PVC — Singer Peter Okoye

Singer Peter Okoye of the singing group PSquare has sent a warning to all prospective visitors to his house and office.

The popular singer made his position known in a series of tweets shared via his Twitter page on June 6, 2022.

The singer said the prerequisite for visitors to have access to his home and office is their Permanent Voter Cards.

Okoye tweeted: “I have just instructed my security and my management that No one is allowed to visit my house or my office without showing their PVC!

“This also include my management team and entourage! No PVC!

“No Visits and Travels!…We must get it right this time and vote out bad leaders.”

Okoye and some of his colleagues have been on the forefront for voters registration ahead of the 2023 general elections.

These celebrities have stood their ground about Nigeria getting it right in the next elections.

Some of these celebrities have even vowed to call out their colleagues who collect money from politicians to campaign for them.

“Thunder will fire any celebrity that collects money to campaign for useless candidates in the forthcoming elections. We must all put greed aside and do what is right for once,” BBNaija’s Ifuennada said in a recent post on IG.

It would be recalled that in 2020, popular Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo vowed never to campaign for any member from the two ruling parties.