My heart is heavy, MI Abaga reacts to Benue killings

Renowned Nigerian rapper and music executive, Jude Abaga, popularly known as MI, has joined the growing list of voices condemning the recent spate of killings in Benue State, expressing deep sorrow over the tragic events.

Taking to X, the veteran artiste declared solidarity with affected communities and called for an end to the cycle of violence.

MI said, “My heart is heavy. It grieves me deeply to see so much of the Middle Belt bleed. The recent killings in Benue are not just statistics, they are our people, our families, our communities being torn apart.”

He added, “I stand in solidarity with my brothers and sisters in Benue. Your pain is my pain. We can’t normalise this cycle of violence that has plagued our land for too long. To those we’ve lost: we will not forget you. To those still standing, we stand with you.”

