My heart bleeds over deaths in floods, auto crash, ex-President Buhari tells Niger, Kano

Former President Muhammadu Buhari has sent messages of condolence following the death of more than one hundred persons in flash floods that destroyed homes and displaced thousands of residents earlier last week in Niger state, and that of 22 young athletes, coaches, and officials, who died in a ghastly auto crash in Kano state.

In his messages to the bereaved families, governments and the people of Niger and Kano states, the former president said the tragic incidents, happening in a quick sequence had left him shocked and devastated as it did many people in different parts of the world.

“I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to the floods in Niger state and the road accident in Kano state.

The deaths are painful and devastating. Condolences to the families and friends of all those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon.”

