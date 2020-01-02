A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has told those who released the video in which he was seen dancing salsa in the Caribbean to “hug transformers”.

The term “hug transformers” has been used in Nigeria in the last few years to urge those who are regarded as enemies to commit suicide.

Fayose, who reacted to the development on his Twitter handle, said those behind the video and the comments flowing from it were his political enemies.

Fayose was in December granted leave to travel out of the country by the Federal High Court in Lagos.

He is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of state funds when he served as governor.

He is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission.

On the release of the video and photographs of Fayose in the Caribbean, several caustic comments have been made, while some have declared support for the former Governor.

But reacting to the development, Fayose tweeted: “Once again, Happy New Year to everyone, particularly my haters politically or otherwise. How far can you go in your machinations? Definitely nowhere😉 …Remember; ‘He that is blessed of God cannot be cursed.’

“I will remain your headache in 2020 if you don’t repent.

“These ‘hailers’, when I was on their case, they were crying. Now I’m on my own lane enjoying my life, they are still crying & sucking. Expect more so you can cry more. I’m on medical check up not admission. Celebrating New Year is my right, haters can hug transformer.

“Happy New Year.”