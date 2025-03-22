My greatest regret was disappointing Tope Alabi — Olaiya Igwe

Veteran Nigerian actor, Ebun Oloyede, popularly known as Olaiya Igwe, has said his greatest regret in life was disappointing gospel singer, Tope Alabi, on her wedding day.

The actor, who has featured in several movies across various platforms, revealed this in an interview he grated Ibe Television.

Olaiya Igwe said: “What hurt me most and still hurts me is what I did to my younger sister, singer Tope Alabi.

“She informed me about her wedding, and I just bought a car, V Boot, at that time.

“It was when I did ‘Ololade Mr Money’ movie and before I collected the plate number, I had already inscribed Ololade Mr Money 1 on the car.

“So, I went to Ibadan in Oyo State to show one of my films, and my car was stolen from me by robbers, but it was later recovered the following day after the news has circulated on radio stations and other platforms.

“When I returned from Ibadan, Tope Alabi came to my house in Abeokuta (Ogun State) and said: ‘Big brother, please we want to use your car for our wedding.

“And I said no problem.

“But after she left, I had a second thought that what if armed robbers snatched the car from them.

“I stopped picking her calls a day before the wedding.

“I didn’t give her the car.

“I disappointed Tope Alabi.

“But she now has countless luxury cars, some of which I cannot afford.

“So, up till today, I’m still in pain that I offended Tope Alabi.

“I once sought her forgiveness during one of our professional meetings in Ogun State.

“My greatest regret is disappointing Tope Alabi.”

