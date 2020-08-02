The widow of late former Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State, Florence, has urged Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness and sharing of love.

She made the call while playing host to a delegation of the Nigeria Union of Journalists in Oyo State on Saturday evening at her Oluyole residence in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the delegation, led by the council Chairman, Alhaji Ademola Babalola, had visited to celebrate the Sallah with the family of the late former governor.

Ajimobi urged Nigerians to use the opportunity of the Sallah to forgive each other and review their lives, saying the greatest gift for anyone was to make eternity.

He said: “Let’s show love to those we know and love.

“It is not enough to love them in our heart.

“Let us learn to forgive each other.

“The greatest gift anybody could give himself is to make eternity.

“What are you going to do after 70 years on earth?

“Eternity is forever.

“There is no end to it.”

Ajimobi prayed that God would heal the state, Nigeria as well as the world of the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic.

Ajimobi also counseled Nigerians to use the opportunity of her husband’s death to review their lives.

She expressed confidence that her husband lived a fulfilled life, saying she would forever be proud of him.

She said: “My husband lived 70 years.

“Seventy years of fulfilment, achievements and impact on many lives.

“Forever, I will be proud of him.

“I called him my hero.

“He is my hero and will forever be my hero.

“For me, he is never late and we shall live forever.

“He is a man I love, cherish and will forever be in my heart.”

Ajimobi described her late husband as her greatest supporter and strength, adding that his death came as a mark of destiny.

She said: “I don’t want to behave like an unbeliever because I know nothing happens without God’s input.

“We are all here one day and we are all going back one day.

“Nobody knows when death is going to come.

“I believe so much in destiny and I believe my husband’s time was up.

“He lived a fulfilled life.

“I am crying because I missed him.

“I missed everything about him.

“I miss his love, his advice.

“Having him around me was my strength.

“He was my greatest supporter.

“He thinks I am a strong woman, but this time, I tell you I am not a strong woman.

“He used to give me all the strength I needed as a woman.

“So when I cried, not because he hasn’t achieved much, but because I missed so much about him.”

Ajimobi expressed the belief that that her late husband made heaven, adding it was her greatest consolation.

She said: “What does it profit a man even if he lived up to 90 years and he can’t make heaven?

“Abiola Ajimobi made heaven and he is at peace with God.

“That is my greatest consolation.

“Whoever is begrudging Abiola Ajimobi, who else do you want to begrudge now?

“The man is dead.

“That peace you cannot make again.

“You cannot rectify it.

“I know whoever is not happy with him will feel that guilt forever because the opportunity to make up with him is gone.

“Life is short.

“Abiola Ajimobi has gone today.

“Who is next?

“Nobody knows.

“It could be anybody.”

Ajimobi, who said she shared the best 40 years of her life with the late former governor, expressed the family’s readiness to uphold his legacies.

She said: “I am proud to share the best 40 years of my life with him.

“I know the journey ahead of me is a long one but with God on my side, it is achievable.

“I know God will sustain us, our family and his political family.

“God will give the family the strength to uphold his legacies and to continue the good work he has done.

“When I listen to all the good things people have to say about him, I am so pleased to have him as husband.

“I am proud to be his wife.”

Ajimobi expressed gratitude to the NUJ for the visit, saying it gladdened her heart.

Ajimobi also prayed for the delegation, assuring it of the family’s support.

She said: “For those of you that are here today, I say thank you from the depth of my heart.

“On behalf of my children and the entire family, I say thank you.

“What we are doing here today is to prove to the world that he lives on.

“My husband is not physically here, but I know his spirit lives on.

“This is a trying period in my life, but your visit has further strengthened me.

“Thanks for the love.

“His political family has been so much supportive.

“I don’t know what we would have done without them.

“I want to reassure you that you can always count on this family for support.

“Abiola Ajimobi lives on in our hearts and the heart of his political family, Nigerians by extension, and for anybody that accepts him as somebody that came, saw and conquered.”

Babalola eulogised the late former governor for his legacies, praying Almighty God continue to strengthen the family.

NAN reports that the late Ajimobi’s family had distributed several rams, food items and cash to political associates as well as residents.

The family also hosted a forum to celebrate the Sallah, which was attended by political associates and residents.