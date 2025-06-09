My friendship with Tinubu predates party politics – Otti

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared continued support for President Ahmed Bola Tinubu’s economic policies, saying that his friendship with the President predates party politics.

Otti, who spoke on Sunday when he received in audience a former Governor of the state and Senator representing Abia North, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu; and Senator Chris Adighije said the President’s economic policies, though painful at the moment, “are necessary economic decisions to fix Nigeria”.

The duo of Kalu and Adighije, are chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, while Otti is the only Labour Party Governor in Nigeria at the moment.

Describing the fuel subsidy regime as a scam, Gov. Otti said removal of the subsidy was long overdue.

‎ Otti said, “When you talk about supporting President Tinubu, the President and I are very good friends and our friendship predates party politics and current positions; we agree on so many issues, and as it is natural, we know where we disagree. But, when you talk about the economy, what Mr. President is doing has always been my position for a long time,”

Otti recalled his columns at the back of Thisday Newspaper some years back, especially during the Covid-19, where he made strong case for abolition of fuel subsidy.

‎He said: “So, it requires somebody with courage to remove that subsidy and I am in support of it. We have behaved in an irresponsible manner for a very long time. And, when you have years of irresponsible behavior, the correction would be tough, difficult, and painful. It is the correction that we are going through now; if we don’t lose faith, we will eventually get it right.

‎“So, talking about supporting the President, it’s a no-brainer; I will continue to support him because it is the same administration,” Gov. Otti declared.

‎

‎Taking a swipe at those already campaigning about 2027, Otti said: “People in 2025 are talking of 2027… you can’t even talk about 2027 because there is no guarantee that you would go beyond 2025.”

Continuing, he queried:” Who are you to begin to talk about 2027?”

‎“Today is certain; tomorrow is a promise. Next tomorrow is gambling. Let us talk about today; when tomorrow comes, and we are lucky to be part of it, we can hold the discussion,” the Governor stated, adding that nobody is competent to talk about tomorrow except he or she wants to play God.

‎

Otti commended Senator Kalu for his contributions for the advancement of the state, adding that there is no need to dwell on how things went wrong in the past.

He said his administration “has hit the reset button and started work, without looking back.”

Otti emphasized that he was using the time he had to work for the people and not to fight anybody.

The Governor also recalled how his late mother was a strong supporter of Kalu for the good works he did in road construction when he was Governor, especially in Aba.

“I can assure you, that template is not wrong. You fix the place that generates the revenue, the revenue will come and you use it to fix other places,” he explained.

‎

‎Otti revealed how a man who lives in Aba donated N200 Million as support to the State Government because of his administration’s infrastructural transformation in the commercial city.

Speaking further, the Governor stated that even at night, businesses are going on in Aba, unlike before.

“There is no sleep in Aba now. People don’t go to bed. So, when I was talking about the velocity of money during my campaign, people thought it was a joke. Once people are awake, money is changing hands. And, any time money changes hands, people make money. That’s how the economy works, it’s not rocket science,” Gov. Otti stated.

‎

‎Gov. Otti also revealed that he has directed the Commissioner for Works to devise a plan to light up Umuahia to Ohafia, stressing that he does not want the state’s economy to go to sleep by 6pm along that axis.

“So, we want the people there to be awake, we don’t want the economy to go to sleep by 6pm. We want the economy to operate like Lagos and Abuja where people hardly sleep. And, whenever they want to go to bed, they hand over to somebody else”

‎

‎Speaking earlier, Senator Kalu apologized for his absence at the Governor’s second anniversary celebration, explaining that he was in Lagos to honour similar invitation by President Tinubu.

‎The former Governor praised Otti over his achievements especially on road infrastructure, testifying that the road from his Igbere community to Umuahia the state capital is now very motorable.

‎

‎Kalu said: “You’re my friend for life; you are my brother for life. Whether you are running an election or not, brotherhood is brotherhood… you have done well for our state. Thank you very much…

‎“I want to make it clear to you: you have done well, and the state will continue to grow under your leadership,” Dr. Kalu declared.

‎Speaking further, Sen. Kalu said, “I want to thank your Commissioner for works for the road rehabilitation work done in Igbere. I flew (rode) on that road, it is not the same. That is the truth. It is flying because it is driving and not stopping, and I am really happy with that road.

‎“I know Abians know what is good for them. They are the only people that will determine who leads their State. When the people feel good, you don’t leave your best, you go for your best.”

‎

‎While declaring his support for Governor Otti, Sen. Kalu urged him to support President Tinubu as well, saying that he wants him to be close to the President and not asking him to leave his Party. He wished the Governor and his family well, saying that he would continue to visit him anytime he is in the State

‎

‎Speaking, Sen. Chris Adighije said he was proud to be an Abian and did not make a mistake supporting Governor Otti and would continue to support him.

The APC chieftain said that “it is not about partisan politics but the progress of Abia State”.

While commending President Tinubu’s performance at the national level, he said Governor Otti is doing extremely well for the State.

