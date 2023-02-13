My first experience with butt play (1), by Tiwa Says

What is life without expression? It is the real essence of life. Life is not meant to be contained. It is meant to be expressed.

It is a privilege to be alive and it should be treated as such. This special privilege should not be wasted.

Do the things that matter to you and your loved ones, especially because tomorrow is not promised. The only sure thing is that we have but a little time here on earth. So it is important to make memories that count every day.

One of our favourite times is the weekend because that is when we get to spend quality time together. We are both usually busy on weekdays. This weekend was an especially hot one.

Mike and l had our usual talk. Checking on each other and evaluating our relationship. Communication is the backbone of our relationship and we took it seriously. It is what has kept us together. We made it a duty to have a monthly check-in talk to evaluate our relationship and make amends wherever necessary.

We had been toying with the idea of exploring anal pleasure. I often joked about how I wanted to subdue and peg Mike. He always laughed it off though.

However today, we decided to take it a step further by going to shop for some anal toys. We went to our favourite sex toy shop and got some toys for anal pleasure. We also got a lot of lubricants. I particularly liked the flavoured and edible lubricants, which are perfect for oral play.

When we got back to the flat, we took a shower together. Not only to prepare for what we were about to indulge in, but also because the weather was so hot. We needed a refresher. was particularly interested in this, so I took the lead. I applied the lube to his neck, nipples, his dick and balls, even as I licked those areas.

His nipples were taut and dark and became even harder as I sucked on them. I moved down to his crotch and took his dick in my hand. Because I had already applied some lube, it was easy to give him a hand job. He moaned as I continued to massage his sugar stick.

As soon as I noticed his juice begin to flow, I took him in my mouth and sucked with relish. The flavoured lube made the experience more pleasing.

I also gently sucked on the balls, taking turns licking them. While I continued in this, I got out the vibrating butt plugs and gently teased around the hole. Mike was moaning loudly at this point.

As his excitement grew, I gently inserted the butt plug into his butthole. It entered easily, most likely because of the lubrication. I continued to give Mike a hand job even as the butt plug teased and vibrated in his ass. He was on cloud nine. Moaning and calling my name.

When I noticed he was about to cum, I took his dick in my mouth and swallowed every bit of his cum. Mike was shaking and vibrating for several minutes after his ejaculation. I was glad I was able to give him so much pleasure, but of course, we were not done, there was a second part to this and that was all about me.

NB: Purely fiction.

