My father was killed in Kaduna when I was 10 — Minister

The Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has revealed that his father was killed in Kaduna State in 1992 when he was 10 years old.

The Minister revealed this at a special programme organised by Channels Television: “Youth Forum,” to mark President Bola Tinubu’s second year in office.

Tunji-Ojo said: “I lost my dad because of issues that had to do with internal security.

“My dad was killed due to religious whatever.

“He was coming from church and was killed in Kaduna in 1992.

“That threw me off balance and brought me back to the cradle and it was tough growing up with my mother.

Tunji-Ojo said though the situation at home after his father’s killing was tough, he made up his mind to face his struggles and run a successful business before joining the public sector.

He equally lauded President Bola Tinubu’s efforts at repositioning the economy by embarking on reforms.

He said: “I’m happy that Mr President came and took two decisions.

“Before Mr. President came on board, what we were spending in the present was the future.

“I was in the National Assembly when we were doing appropriation.

“Almost 90 percent of your revenue was for debt servicing, not repayment.

“You cannot spend 90 percent of your revenue to service debt and expect that the catalyst for economic growth would be financed.”

