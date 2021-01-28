A 19-year-old lady from Ondo State, Fatima Usman, has accused her father, Muhammad Sanni Usman, of molesting her sexually for several years.

The girl, who said her father works in Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, made the allegation in a viral video.

According to Fatima, when she tried to talked to someone about it, her father threatened to kill her.

Sharing her ordeal in a viral video, Fatima said: “My daddy has been sleeping with me for a long time and whenever I tried to talk to someone, he threatens to kill me.

“Sometimes before he sleeps with me, he holds knife and chases me out of the house in the middle of the night whenever I refuse to sleep with him.

“My mother is always at home when my dad chases me out of the house, but she would just sleep inside the house and not bother about me.

“I want the Government of Ondo State and the Nation to help me fight for my right.”

A man who identified himself as the husband of Fatima’s sister also confirmed the allegation.

He said: “I was invited by the family members when we learnt about the matter.

“When we got to his house, Fatima’s father confused to have been having sexual relations with his daughter.

“He begged us not to make the matter public.

“He said he doesn’t know if it is a spiritual curse.

“However, we asked him how many times he has slept with her and he said he couldn’t count.

“Then we told him, that he knew what he was doing and maybe he wanted to use his child for money rituals or take her destiny.

“We took him to the police station and when they bailed him, we then told him that we will do a traditional cleansing on the girl because we are from Delta State.

“He brought the traditional items listed for him down to his elder brother’s house with his other family members.

“He brought a goat, yam, chicken, one carton of gin.

“They went to the village and the elders gave the elder brother permission to conduct the cleansing on the girl.

“The elders also said the girl should not go back to her father’s house because he can kill her at any time.

“And that is why she is living with me.”