Man tells court: My father-in-law slapped me, vowed to ruin my life

A Field Assistant, Sunday Oguntoye, on Tuesday, approached an Igando customary court, Lagos, seeking for divorce from his wife, Toyin, accusing her of abandonment and in-law of harassment.

Oguntoye accused his wife of nagging.

He alleged she moved out of the matrimonial home with their three children over a year ago.

He also prayed the court to grant him custody of the children.

“Our fights stem from the fact that she compares me a lot to her family and outsiders.

”She calls a good for nothing man with little or no achievement and how she regrets marrying me.

“I have reported her to her family who always caution her.

” She nags a lot and I am fed up,” he said.

He also told the court that Toyin stopped cooking for him.

”My father-in-law slapped me and cursed me, telling me he can make a cripple and ruin my life,” he alleged.

The respondent, Toyin who has since relocated to Ibadan, was absent and ignored several calls to appear in court.

The President of the Court, Adeniyi Koledoye, adjourned the case until July 12 for judgment.