Nollywood actor, Uche Odoputa, has raised an alarm over the kidnap of his father, Kenneth Odoputa, over two weeks ago.

In a post shared on Instagram, Uche appealed to his friends to pray for the safe rescue of his dad who he said had been in the kidnapper’s den for two weeks and counting.

In his post, the distraught actor wrote;

“Friends please join me in praying for my father’s safe return from the hands of kidnappers that took him over two weeks now. Mr. Kenneth Odoputa.”