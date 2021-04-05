A 12-year-old girl (name withheld) has narrated to men of the Ogun State Police Command how her father had been defiling her since she was seven.

Forty-nine-year-old Ubong Williams Akpan was arrested on Friday by men of the state Police Command for unlawfully having carnal knowledge of his 12-year-old daughter.

The suspect was arrested following a report lodged at the Itele Ota Divisional Headquarters by his own daughter, who reported that her father had been abusing her sexually since when she was seven years old.

Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer, Itele Ota Division, CSP Monday Unoegbe, detailed his detectives to the scene, where the suspect was arrested.

On interrogation, he confessed to the crime, claiming that his wife is appearing too old and no longer looking attractive to him.

The Commissioner of Police, Edward Awolowo Ajogun, has ordered the immediate transfer of the case to the Family Support Unit of the Ota Area Command for further investigation and prosecution.

Ajogun also directed that the victim be taken to the General Hospital for proper medical treatment.