My family problem is nobody’s business — Rude Boy

Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye, aka Rude Boy, of the defunct music group, Psquare, has reacted to reports that his wife, Anita Okoye, is divorcing him after 17 years together and seven years of marriage.

Rude Boy addressed his family issues while chatting with OAP Do2tun over the weekend following Anita’s revelations.

He stated that the group PSquare had to pay the price for their family issues.

Asked if he misses his twin brother since the split, the “Audio Money” singer said he has moved on from the incident and called on the public to also do same.

He said people should learn to respect the decision of others when it comes to issues that affect them directly.

Rude Boy added that the public should also allow the “Okoye family enjoy the peace” they’re currently witnessing.

He said: “Let the Okoye family just have the peace that I think they are having now.

“I hate waking up anytime and just see people saying things you know.

“Whatever that happened is just a thing of choice and one thing you need to do is to try and respect people that wake up one day and say they don’t want to do anymore, okay.

“Like I always tell people, it is so unfortunate that family problem, which I think is nobody’s business to know, but it’s so unfortunate that Psquare has to pay the price for it.”