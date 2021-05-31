Representative Arinola Oloko, the woman who was allegedly called a thug by Oluremi Tinubu, wife of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress at the South West Zonal Public Hearing of the Review of the 1999 constitution, has explained what transpired between her and the Senator.

While speaking during an interview on Arise Television’s “The Morning Show” on Friday, Oloko explained that invitations were sent to people to participate in the public hearing, which she attended with two other representatives from Bethel Nigeria, a non-partisan group interested in a better Nigeria.

According to her, they had prepared their presentation and had been on queue for a long time that day.

“People had been going in because they had their cards already given to them ahead of the programme, only for us to get to the door and be told that the hall was full and they already had 250 people seated and that was the capacity.”

Oloko stated that the venue of the public hearing should accommodate participants from Lagos, Oyo and Ogun and Lagos States, with the latter having a population of over 10 million people.

She said: “Besides, you were supposed to hold the meeting at Tafawa Balewa Square only for it to be changed to Mariott Hotel at the last minute.

“I suggested to the crew outside on getting a screen so that we could participate and at least be a part of the process.

“We didn’t even mind if we were not seated, and that was it.”

Oloko noted that Tinubu came out from the hall to say: “Where is that woman that is talking?”

She stated she walked towards the Senator and explained the situation of things, noting that if they knew it would be that way, they should have asked them to register online ahead of the event.

Oloko stated that Tinubu “shut her up and asked the police to come and send “this thug out of here”.

She noted that at that point, she said she was not a thug.

She said: “I am not a thug.

“A thug is a violent person, a criminal, and I refuse to be addressed as one.

“I am a Lagosian in your constituency and I have a right.

“The video speaks for itself.

“Do they really want us to be a part of the review?

“If you do not want us to be involved, don’t pretend as if you do.

“It took me weeks to get people to follow me there.

“They had said it was a scam so that it won’t be said that people were called and they didn’t attend.”

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that the Senator had denied calling one of the attendees of the South West zonal public hearing on constitution review a “thug”.

She said what she told the lady amounted to a question.