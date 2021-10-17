My emergence as UI Vice-Chancellor, hard fought battle – Adebowale

Prof. Kayode Adebowale has described his emergence as the 13th Vice-Chancellor of the Nigeria’s premier university, University of Ibadan, as a hard fought battle.

Adebowale made the assertions on Sunday in Ibadan during a short exhortation to the congregation of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Redemption Chapel, Oyo Province II Headquarters, Oluyole, Ibadan.

While making reference to the 10 lepers in the Bible, Adebowale said he had come back to express his heartfelt appreciation to the Almighty God for his new position.

He urged believers not to take the blessings of God for granted,

saying that a lifestyle of thanksgiving and gratitude was very important.

“Today is not a day for talking too much, but I will tell you that a battle just ended and after a battle ends you need to prepare an altar of thanksgiving.

“Every day, God lavishes his children with blessings and he expects us to appreciate those blessings.

“There are many believers today who take the blessings of God for granted, but we must acknowledge God for all His blessings on our lives.

“If you go back and look at how I started and what I have gone through, you will agree with me that it pays to serve God,” Adebowale said.

He, however, thanked the Provincial Pastor, Dave Erivona, for his prayers and supports.

“He was at the forefront of the battle with me and you couldn’t have known he was carrying such burden,” the vice-chancellor said.

Erivona requested for concerted prayers for the new vice-chancellor for a remarkable and successful tenure.