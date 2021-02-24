A former National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Olisa Metuh, was on Wednesday received by members of the party in Anambra State amidst wild jubilation.

Addressing the members, Metuh described his detention in Kuje prison as a horrifying experience.

Metuh was released from Kuje prison in December 2020 after spending 10 months in the correctional facility.

He was freed following the order of the Court of Appeal which quashed the seven-year jail term handed over to him by a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Metuh was prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission along with his company Destra Investment Limited, before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

He was charged with seven counts of illegally receiving monies to the tune of N400m from the office of the National Security Adviser under retired Colonel Sambo Dasuki.

But Justice Stephen Adah, who led a three-man Court of Appeal panel nullified Metuh’s sentence on the grounds that Justice Abang was biased in delivering the judgment against him and his company, Destra investment.

Metuh who spoke at the PDP secretariat in Awka said he was grateful to God for saving him from the jaws of death.

He said, “I have been to the lowest, deepest end of the valley. I have wrestled with the demons. I wrestled with the devils. The Almighty God has saved me. For that, I commit the rest of my life to the service of God and the people.

“It is not easy. It is just like being in your house and an armed robber comes to your house; takes away all your earnings, beats you up, violated your wife, dealt with your children and you can’t do anything because he has the gun.

“When we have power, we should know how to use it because there is God in heaven. At the end of the day, all of us will die.”

Metuh thanked the party’s chieftains for standing by him during his trying moment.

.

State chairman of the party, Chief Ndubuisi Nwobu, said the party was happy to receive their leader, hale, and hearty. Nwobu described Metuh’s ordeal as “an unprecedented political prosecution for no justifiable reason”.