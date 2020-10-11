Caroline Danjuma has replied singer Oritsefemi’s claim that she is the reason behind his marital crisis.

Recall that The Eagle Online earlier reported that the “Double Wahala” singer’s wife, Nabila is currently living with Danjuma.

Danjuma stated via her Instagram page that her doors will always be open to Nabila to heal before going back home.

The actress also insinuated that domestic violence and drug abuse are the reasons behind Oritsefemi’s marital crisis.

She wrote, “I do not interfere in people’s marriages or relationships… I do not take sides either. When it comes to domestic violence, it’s a no no for me. I believe everything in life has a solution, no need throwing punches. The home must be a safe place especially where there are kids.

“I can ignore cheating and all sorts but I will stand by any one that is physically abused, be it man or woman.

“If being evil is giving my friend/sister a safe place to heal before she goes back home, then my doors will always be open.”

The actress also added captions in her post which read: “Don’t have time for bullshit… #saynotodomesticviolence #saynotodrugabuse.

She added that Oritsefemi should make his pleas to his wife louder than his disrespect towards her.

She wrote, “Oritsefemi since you like to disrespect your wife on social media, your apology must be louder than your disrespect.

“The world is full of monsters with friendly faces and angels riddled with scars. Say no to domestic violence.”