My discourse with Solomon Arase, by Tony Iyare

Like many who received news of the sudden passing of former Inspector General of Police, Dr Solomon Ehigiator Arase, I was equally jolted when the widow of a late senior police officer told me about the sad news as we gathered for the bazaar sales at the Children and Youth Harvest in Church last Sunday.“Ah! We’ve lost a highly resourceful, committed and passionate reformer on policing in Nigeria”, I retorted. Death, where’s thy sting? But it only reminded me that every day we live is a bonus from the Almighty God, the author of life.

From matters of security, community engagement and philanthropy, which he started as an assistant commissioner of police with assets left behind by his late mum, Arase’s had his hands full. His integrity and commitment to community and democratic policing travelled before him. Though I had followed the work of this reform minded policeman since he was appointed IG in April 22nd, 2015 by President Goodluck Jonathan, our paths only crossed when we met at the wedding of the daughter of acclaimed Constitutional Law Scholar, Prof Mike Ikhariale early in October 2022 in Lagos. Since then we had exchanged several chats on policing and other matters.

I had long been seriously concerned about the poor and insipid living conditions of police officers in our dear country and enlisted in the advocacy to turn things around. My fervent view was hinged on the plank that virile policing is not sustainable when police officers live in abysmal conditions. Why police officers cannot live in more congenial barracks like Naval and Airforce officers are have been worrying. But I explored largely back door channels to reverse this.

Apart from occasional Facebook posts, I was in the habit of sending emissaries to the Police leadership via two close friends – Dr Efunsola Sowemimo and Mr Dave Akinremi, both commissioners of Police who have since passed on. We shared incisive thoughts. As we were all alumni of the University of Ife, I constantly reminded them of precepts befitting of Great Ife. A medical doctor and daughter of Justice George Sodeinde Sowemimo, who presided over the treason trial of renowned Elder Statesman, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, Sowemimo headed the Police Hospital in Lagos until her retirement in early 2020. Akinremi, a former commissioner of Police in Taraba State was also a former deputy secretary at the Police headquarters in Abuja.

The situation in the barracks across the country is awful. The prevalent messy environment evinced by broken walls, windows and sewages almost akin to match boxes, which serves as abodes to those charged with the first line of our security is particularly revolting. Many have simply become dungeons not suitable even for the rearing of pigs. The putrid smell oozing from what serves as homes of our police officers is really appalling.

According to The Nation report titled “ Outrage over dilapidated Police barracks in Lagos, Oyo, others”, published on June 23, 2024, “ Several images, which have gone viral on social media platforms, showed large cracks on the walls, leaking roofs with many of the buildings in the barracks trudging towards danger.” The report also stated that, “most buildings in police barracks lack basic amenities such as toilets and even potable water.”

Another report by This Day in October 2024 titled, “ Police: 90% of Existing Barracks in Nigeria Dilapidated” which quoted for Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi said that “.. recent nationwide assessment revealed that 90 per cent of existing barracks were falling into severe disrepair. The police authorities also disclosed that less than 25 per cent of their personnel had access to adequate barracks accommodation.”

I popped wine when Arase was appointed chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC) in January 2023 because I felt it was a great opportunity for him to give vent to his ideas to change the face of policing in the country. I was particularly excited when he was nominated. And my ecstasy was enveloped in this chat sent to his WhatsApp box. “Domo sir, hearty congratulations on your nomination as Chairman, Police Service Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari. This is one nomination that the President has gotten really right. I wish you well sir.” Immediately his appointment was confirmed by the Senate, my shopping list was largely for him to make a huge difference in the welfare of police officers.

Apart from sending reports from the print and broadcast media on the poor living conditions of police officers, I also advised him to empanel a committee to be headed by former Edo State Police Commissioner, Mr Olayinka Balogun, a man reputed with a Midas touch. Also a reformer, Balogun, who bagged a PhD in Law and Community Policing from the University of Ibadan in 2019, is reputed to always transform the conditions of everywhere he had served. Arase dutifully expressed his thanks to all my pieces of advice.

The lots of our police barracks have not always been pitiable. In my formative years when we lived in the barracks, they were glittering and congenial. My late father, Patrick Ighalo Iyare was a plain cloth policeman in the defunct ‘E’ Branch, the forerunner of the Nigerian Security Organization ((NSO), Department of State Services (DSS) and the National Intelligence Agency (NIA). Until he retired in 1972, we never lived outside the barracks. Cleaning of the barracks including trimming of trees and grasses and other ornaments were then a regular feature.

Poor planning over the years did not make us prepare for the geometric increase in the number of police officers. In later years, quadrupling number of police officers outstripped the provisions of infrastructure. Homes and offices were in acute short supply. Both the old and new school of our beloved alma mater, United Christian Secondary School, Apapa are neighbours to Queen’s Barracks, a once beautiful treasure which had also become deplorable. Several attempts to clean up the infrastructure at my old school have been undermined by a near filthy environment next door.

As it is the traits of intelligence officers, Arase was measured in his words. He gave little away. They are said to have a mix of analytical skills (curiosity, critical thinking, attention to detail) and personal qualities (discipline, self-control, resilience, integrity) to thrive in high-pressure and complex environments. Strong communication skills, including written, oral, and cross-cultural, are also essential, as is the ability to adapt, work in teams, and handle large amounts of data with technology and strategic planning.

Whether Balogun, now a consultant to the Ogun State Government was reached to handle the arduous task of cleaning the barracks could not be ascertained but I’m cocksure that impacting positively on the welfare conditions of police officers was top on Arase’s agenda while he held forte as PSC chairman.

I may have been a little upset by the removal of Arase as chairman, PSC by President Bola Tinubu after 18 months in office.. But I’m greatly relieved that the Police authorities have rolled out massive plans not only to rehabilitate the barracks across the country but to construct additional quarters for the growing number of police officers. In April 2024, the first Nigeria Police Housing Summit held with the theme, “Renewed Hope for Police Housing in Nigeria”, where the Federal Government pledged to establish a N100billion Police Housing Fund.

Adejobi on X (formerly Twitter) also assured that dilapidated barracks in Lagos and other states would be reconstructed and given facelift.

“We have commenced the process to address accommodation problems in the police. All the dilapidated barracks in Lagos (and in other states) would be reconstructed” he said.

Little wonder that Arase’s glossy testimonial even from the civil society that are usually very critical of police authorities is refreshingly different. They have provided us with ingredients for his epitaph. A gold fish certainly has no hiding place.

The Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC) described him as a rare breed officer who redefined policing in Nigeria. In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Okechukwu Nwanguma, the group said Arase stood out in a policing system often marred by impunity, corruption, and brutality, adding that he embodied what democratic policing should represent.

“Arase was an exceptional and exemplary cop, a reformer, and a rare breed of officer who made a significant difference,” RULAAC noted.

The organization highlighted that during his tenure as Inspector-General of Police, Arase prioritized intelligence-driven policing over brute force, emphasizing smarter and evidence-based crime prevention strategies. He consistently stressed that policing should be about service, trust, and legitimacy, not intimidation.

According to RULAAC, Arase’s leadership was marked by a strong commitment to accountability, human rights, and institutional reform. He promoted community partnership, building trust between citizens and law enforcement, while maintaining professionalism and discipline at the highest levels.

Unlike many of his predecessors, RULAAC said, Arase was open and receptive to civil society engagement, seeing rights groups as partners in reform rather than adversaries. “He welcomed constructive dialogue and collaboration, making him a true partner in the quest for a better police force,” the statement read.

One of his most notable reforms, the group recalled, was in police recruitment. At a time when the process was riddled with corruption, nepotism, and political interference, Arase pushed for transparency and merit-based selection, restoring credibility and giving young Nigerians renewed hope of joining the force without bribery or connections.

“Nigeria has indeed lost one of its finest policing minds” RULAAC maintained. I concur!

Iyare, a senior international journalist is also a development expert.

