Momoh Usman, the man whose daughter, Fatima Usman, accused of sleeping with her several times, has admitted having sex has admitted having sex with her, but that it was just once.

The Ondo State-based lady had in a viral video said the staff of Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, Ondo State elect with her several times.

However, Usman, who has been apprehended by operatives of the Ondo State Police Command said: “I only slept with her once not several times.”

Usman spoke on Friday while being transferred to the Ondo State Police Command by operatives.

He begged for forgiveness, saying he didn’t know what came over him.

The Chairperson of the Ondo State branch of FIDA, Bola Ogundadegbe, told newsmen that the prosecution of Usman rests with the police after the conclusion of investigation.

Ogundadegbe said the victim would be counselled psychologically to enable her come out of her current state of depression.

She said: “We are going to give her psychological support.

“She needs our support morally because she is not stable.”