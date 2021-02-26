Singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, worked as a manager at a fast-food restaurant, Burger King, in the United States of America before he became wealthy.

The singer disclosed this while speaking about his biggest inspiration during a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music in Washington.

Davido said: “The inspiration for me has been my father, a Nigerian-American like me.

“He studied in the States. I studied there myself.

“I went to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, a predominantly black college,

“My dad went to one as well. He used to work at Burger King. He was a manager at Burger King.”

Meanwhile, this is coming days after the singer paid a visit to the old apartment in the US, where he and his cousins, Sina Rambo and B-Red, lived 12 years ago.

According to Davido, they actually had no money and support from anyone at that time.

He wrote: “Damn I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later ! We millions in ! Road to a billion !!! We thank God !! Never stop believing.”